Supermarket opening times: Coronation weekend hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi and more

By Sunil MiddaShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Comments

Supermarket opening hours will be slightly reduced over the second of three bank holiday weekends this much.

However, they will not be cut back as much for the King's coronation as they were for the state funeral of Elizabeth II last year.

It means shoppers will be able to go to the supermarket every day this weekend.

Aldi

After a weekend of usual opening times, Aldi stores will be open 8am to 8pm on Monday.

Asda

Asda stores will be open over regular hours throughout the three-day weekend.

Lidl

Most stores will be open as usual on Saturday and Sunday. All stores will then be open 8am to 8pm on Monday, except the branch in Finchield Road, Wolverhampton, which will be open 10am to 4pm.

Morrisons

A weekend of regular opening hours on Saturday and Sunday will give way to a reduced 7am to 8pm offering on Monday.

Sainsbury's

Like its rivals, Sainsbury's is maintaining regular opening hours on Saturday and Sunday, before opening 8am to 8pm on Monday.

Tesco

Stores will be operating their usual opening hours on Saturday and Sunday, with reduced hours from 8am to 6pm on Monday.

