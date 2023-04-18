Shropshire company goes from strength to strength as it celebrates 60 years

Commercial Director Hannah Ellis and Managing Director Aled Ellis

Whitchurch ink and laser technology specialists The Needham Group was founded by Roger Needham in 1962 and, with his son David now chairman, the company continues to go from strength.

It is made up of three subsidiaries – ink manufacturer and coding printer supplier Needham Ink Tech, industrial laser systems manufacturer Needham Laser Tech, and marking equipment and consumables supplier Needham Technologies IRE.

Over the last four years, the business has doubled in size and is the manufacturer of many UK and international marking and coding products. In 2018, Needham Group acquired DeBe Lasers, a move which provided research and development and manufacturing know-how to the business.

Aled Ellis, Managing Director at The Needham Group, said: “Since 1962, we have seen a significant transformation to the business landscape, but our family-owned business remains true to its heritage within the heart of rural Shropshire.

"Our success is down to our commitment to build long-term and prosperous relationships with our customers and partners, together with a dedication to our employees and our community.

“We continue to invest in talent at every level, from technical to sales, to ensure we can satisfy and support our customer and supplier network. We have an absolutely fantastic team around us, who are responsible for the successes we have seen over the last 60 years!”

With customers ranging from automotive, aerospace and engineering to medical, electronics and jewellery, the company recognised and reacted to a constantly modernising industry.

Mr Ellis added: “Over the last few years, there has been considerable market growth in personalised products, so much so that we have developed a range of laser systems specially designed to offer bespoke engraving on an array of products, including knives, gold and silver jewellery, and my personal favourite, golf clubs.