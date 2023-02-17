Notification Settings

Telford garden specialists seal deal with world-renowned rose experts

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

A gardening business has been awarded a contract by Shropshire-based rose experts David Austin Roses to deliver a variety of site upgrade works at their Albrighton rose gardens and plant centre.

Partnership: David Austin Roses and Priestgate
The award-winning rose gardens are home to the National Collection of English Roses and the five-themed gardens attract visitors from all over the UK.

Now Telford-based Priestgate Garden Specialists (PGS) has been selected to re-turf or re-work almost 900 square metres of grass over the course of two phases in 2023.

The initial phase, already under way, will see PGS grading several yorkstone steps in the Long Garden into grass slopes, providing new topsoil as required and returfing, with additional works in the Victorian and Renaissance Garden.

Further works will continue in the spring with further grass returfing and rework – which includes scarification, aeration, top dressing, and re-seeding – in the Long, Renaissance and Lion Gardens.

The contract is the latest in a string of successes for the Wrockwardine Wood-based garden specialists following a strategic move to focus more specifically on lawn care and landscaping. and estate management.

“It’s important to us that we utilise our local supply chain and tradespeople whenever possible to minimise our carbon footprint,” said Andrew Henry, Growing & Fulfilment Director at David Austin Roses.

“PGS tick all the box in this respect – based locally with a fine track record, we look forward to working with them.”

“David Austin Roses is a name any gardening enthusiast in the UK and further afield should be familiar with,” said Phil Birtwhistle, Managing Director of PGS, which recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver this project on their behalf and are looking forward to seeing the Gardens take shape over the coming months.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

