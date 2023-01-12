Notification Settings

Rural pub closes as owners detail 'incredibly challenging' months with rising costs

By David StubbingsShrewsbury

A rural county pub has closed after the owners announced it would not reopen after its annual January shutdown.

The White Horse Inn, Pulverbatch, has closed
The owners of The White Horse Inn in Pulverbatch, nine miles south of Shrewsbury, announced that they have taken the decision to shut the business.

The pub had closed to customers on Tuesday, January 3, for its annual two-week shutdown, and was expected to reopen again on January 19. However, the owners have confirmed it will not open again.

In a statement, the owners said the decision was made "with great disappointment".

"As for most businesses, the last few months have been incredibly challenging with huge increases in food and drink costs and, most significantly, for gas and electricity," the statement said.

"We have a couple of upcoming events that we will be honouring and after that, B&B on a room-only basis will continue, as well as functions that may be possible by arrangement.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of our locals and regulars for their support both while trading and more recently while making this difficult decision."

The owners have said no long term decisions have been made on the future of The White Horse Inn, but anyone interested in buying or renting the property is asked to get in touch.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

