Unemployment figure rises across West Midlands

Unemployment figures are out

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.7 per cent in the three months to October, up from 3.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

In the West Midlands, the unemployment rate also saw a rise. There were 143,000 out of work – 4.9 per cent of the working population, compared to 139,000 previously.

Across the region, the numbers claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, last month have also been released.

There was an increase from October across the West Midlands from 175,005 to 176, 975, a rate of 4.8 per cent.

In Shropshire, the claimant total was 4,565 (2.4 per cent) which was a rise from 4,500 last month.

Telford & Wrekin had 4,030 claimants (3.6 per cent) compared to 3,960 last month.

In Powys, the number of claimants was 1,770 (2.4 per cent), up 80 on last month.

Nationally, data showed vacancies dropped by 65,000 in the three months to November to 1.9 million – the fifth quarterly fall in a row and the first annual fall since the beginning of last year.

The figures signalled that more people are choosing to return to work, with the inactivity rate falling to 21.5 per cent as those in their 50s opt to go back to work at a time of rocketing costs.

The ONS said regular wages, excluding bonuses, rose by 6.1 per cent in the three months to October – a record outside of the pandemic – as firms are under increasing pressure to increase earnings.

But wages continued to be outstripped by rising prices, falling by 3.9 per cent after Consumer Prices Index inflation is taken into account.

Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, said: “This quarter the proportion of people neither working nor looking for a job fell, driven by a drop in the number of working-age people regarding themselves as retired.

“This tallies with other data which suggest more people in their 50s are thinking of going back to work, at a time when the cost of living is rising rapidly.