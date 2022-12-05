Notification Settings

Management increases shareholding in Birmingham-based REI plc

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

The management team behind AIM-listed property investment company Real Estate Investors plc (REI) has acquired a further 4,780,508 shares in the business.

REI head office, 75-77 Colmore Row, Birmingham

Chief executive Paul Bassi has purchased 3,780,508 ordinary shares of 10p each at 28p per share, at a cost of £1.058 million, and finance director Marcus Daly has bought 1,000,000 ordinary shares, at a cost of £280,000.

Following these transactions, Mr Bassi has 16,000,000 shares, representing 9.26% of the company’s ordinary share capital and Mr Daly has 3,513,487 shares, representing 2.04% of the company ,a combined holding of 11.3%.

REI is the UK's only Midlands-focused Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), with a portfolio of commercial property across all sectors.

The company has also completed a share buyback programme with a market value of up to £2 million of REI shares.

REI has a portfolio valued at £190 million at the half year, with pre-tax profits to 30 June 2022 of £8.3 million, including a £3.1 million gain on property revaluations.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

