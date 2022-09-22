Free marketing session on offer for Shropshire’s small businesses

Marketing consultant Ruth Martin

The Marketing Club offers monthly workshops from established experts on different marketing topics ranging from drawing up a marketing plan to identifying audiences and developing social media skills.

It is now offering a free taster session on developing marketing content which takes place on Wednesday, September 28 at 10am via Zoom.

Founder of The Marketing Club, Ruth Martin of Oswestry-based Martin & Jones Marketing, said the free workshop would give small businesses the chance to gather essential marketing tips.

She said that the club aimed to help those businesses who were aware of the need for a marketing plan but were not big enough to have their own marketing department or pay an outside agency.

“This free taster session will cover the different types and topics of content that businesses can use to promote their services or products.

“Businesses owners know that they should be marketing their companies and there are a hundred ways for them to connect with potential customers and followers, but then they are often struggling on what to say when they are in front of them. This workshop is full of ideas on things they can talk about with customers and potential customers,” she said.

Under The Marketing Club scheme, businesses pay a fixed monthly membership fee to tap into the fortnightly workshops in group or individual sessions. All the workshops are delivered online and recorded so that members can access them through a members-only group.

Membership options include group and one-to-one sessions to guide business owners through the process of creating a marketing plan, putting it into action and developing business through its implementation. Businesses can also attend specific workshops for a one-off fee.

The packages include quarterly meetings, monthly question and answer sessions, regular support and marketing check-ups to keep businesses on track.