Building products group Epwin makes £15m acquisition

Epwin's Telford site

Epwin, which has a site in Telford, has acquired UK materials re-processor Poly-pure for an initial consideration of £15 million in cash. It said it will acquire the company on a cash-free debt-free basis.

Established in 2018 and based in Norwich with 25 employees, Poly-Pure supplies re-processed PVC to a diverse customer base.

In Poly-Pure's financial year ended July 31 2022, it expects to report revenues of £10 million.

Jon Bednall, chief executive of Epwin, said: "I am pleased to welcome Poly-Pure to Epwin. Poly-Pure is a high-quality, growing business and a strong strategic fit, which will enable us to further bolster our recycling capabilities and accelerate delivery of our sustainability agenda.