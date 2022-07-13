Record year for fast growing Loungers

Floro Lounge has opened on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury

The chain, which includes all day sites in Kidderminster, Lichfield, Shrewsbury, Stafford, Stourbridge, Sutton Coldfield, and Wolverhampton, achieved record results in 2021-2022 and recently opened its 200th site.

For the year to April 17 revenue was a record £237.3 million from £78.3m in 2020-2021 and £166.5m in the mainly pre-Covid 2019-2020.

The pre-tax profit of £21.6m compared to a loss of £14.7m in the two previous years.

A record 27 new sites opened in the year and since year end like-for-like sales have been up 17.9 per cent on a three-year basis.

Lougers expects to grow to have at least 500 sites in the UK across both of its brands in the future.

Chief executive Nick Collins said: "These results demonstrate the extent to which Loungers has thrived over the past year, achieving a record number of openings, record underlying like for like sales growth and a record level of profits.

"We are benefitting from changes in consumer behaviour, with more people staying local, working from home, and supporting their local community and high street. We are delighted to have just opened our 200th site, and to be announcing today that we are increasing our roll-out target for site openings to 30 for this year.