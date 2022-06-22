Ellesmere-based milk technology firm sold

Fullwood Milking has been sold by independent international investment company Pindustry to Dutch group, JOZ, in a deal supported by FRP Corporate Finance.

The company also has offices in the Netherlands and Belgium and operates in 80s countries worldwide with an extensive dealer and agency network.

JOZ specialises in contemporary barn cleaning solutions and has been developing manure and feed pushing systems for livestock farmers for more than 70 years.

The deal will make JOZ a one-stop-shop for dairy farmers worldwide as it incorporates Fullwood Milking’s complementary product range into its group.

Funding support has been provided by Rabo Investments, part of Rabobank Group and the deal was supported by Gary Hyem and Fahim Kassam from FRP Corporate Finance in Birmingham.

Roel Nizet, a spokesperson for Pindustry, said: “As a result of this deal, Fullwood and its employees are embarking on a new, long-term phase under JOZ’s wings. By joining forces, there will soon be a strong, high-tech dairy company with a complete product range.”

Fahim Kassam, senior manager at FRP Corporate Finance, added: “The dairy farming market has developed at a brisk pace in recent years and there is real demand for high-tech solutions that enable farmers to work more productively.

"Fullwood Milking is a fantastic, innovative business and by combining its own research and development with that of JOZ’s there is huge growth potential. It’s been a pleasure to support the team on this deal.”

Arend Kuperus, CEO of JOZ, said: “At JOZ, we specialise in developing robots and smart solutions for barns, but until now we didn’t have our own milking systems.