Bridging company Beaver Bridges formally opens new Shrewsbury head office

Henry Beaver, Alasdair Reisner and Johan Beaver at the ribbon-cutting ceremony

The company has moved to a site in Cartmel Drive, Harlescott after outgrowing its existing premises in the town.

Launched in 2016, the firm has experienced significant growth over the years, which has seen its headcount increase from six employees to about 100.

During its 2021/22 financial year it has designed, engineered and installed some of the largest bridges in the company's history and turnover has increased from £7.7 million to over £14 million. Expected turnover for 2023 is set to hit about £20 million.

It held an official opening event at its new head office on Friday, which was attended by local civic leaders and representatives from other businesses and organisations.

Speaking at the event, the firm's Henry Beaver said: "Shrewsbury is at the heart of what we do and we are really proud to be based here. We also have an office in Scotland and factory in Wigan.

"We had this vision of everything being based locally, but we live in the real world and you can't attract the talent and people with the specific skills.

"But we are here today to formally open this new office and we have invested in this office as lots of others have been working from home and backing out of offices.

"We are not just satisfied with this and will be looking at new opportunities.

"Brexit, Covid, Ukraine and inflation – it all adds an extra layer of complexity to the business.

"I can think of easier ways of making a living than building bridges, but we are so passionate and just want to be involved in it.

"Last year we delivered 145 bridges all over the UK, that is an awful lot of bridging to get through."

Alasdair Reisner, CEO of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association, said: "Congratulations on moving to this new facility. I think it is evidence of a business that is going places.