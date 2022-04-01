Shoppers share their views on Shrewsbury's retail scene

Even in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre, property agents' boards abound

As a new report claims that Britain's high streets are at "breaking point" the Shropshire Star hit the streets of Shrewsbury to find out what a selection of shoppers think.

Most of the people we spoke to in and around Pride Hill and The Square on a frosty Friday morning liked to visit the town for shopping, but they also admitted using online retailers.

Hannah Lewis-Rhodes, 27, and her mum Nicky Rhodes, 52, from Shrewsbury were making a bee-line for baby clothing retailer JoJo Maman Bébé for some items for seven month old Maeva.

Hannah said: "I like going into shops because it is a more personal service and I can support local people first. If I can't find things that I need I will go online afterwards."

And Nicky said: "It's nice to see things that I want to buy in the flesh. But we are sometimes limited by the shops around."

And choice of products is a crucial issue for Shrewsbury residents Amrisha Taggar, 34, and Tess Perry, 33, who were out for a spot of shopping and lunch.

Amrisha said: "I prefer to use the net when it is clothes because there are more options online."

Tess said she preferred to shop out because she liked to see what was around.

Both said they prefer to do their grocery shopping in shops, rather than order deliveries through the internet.

Ian Evans, aged 58, from Shrewsbury, shops online for trainers and clothes but goes real shopping for groceries because he "likes to have a look at it" and does not like people picking items for him.

Mr Evans believes that Shropshire Council has a role to play in promoting in town shopping, instead of out of town retail parks like the one at Meole Brace.

"The council is trying to move it all out of town instead of using the Riverside Centre."

Mr Evans says he goes shopping in Chester for a variety that he does not see in Shrewsbury. And he thinks that the council should "promote the town, instead of stopping people from going into it."

For Sundorne residents Alex Vnoucek, 40 and Rachel Beasay, 45, it is also a question of the types of shopping units.

Alex said: "Many of the shops are too upmarket. I think there are a lot of people in town who don't want to come to the town centre, because they are trying to make it like London.

"Shrewsbury isn't London, it is an ancient market town."

But for Barbara and Ben Morris, who are both 84 and have been married for 62 years, there is nowhere better than Shrewsbury town centre to pop out. They've been living in town since 1966.

Mr Morris said he had dipped his toes into online shopping during the pandemic but prefers to come into town to go to the bank and "support local business."

But they both miss all the stores that used to be in town and are no longer present here.

"It's so boring now and there are so many rough sleepers," said Mr Morris.