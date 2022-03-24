Wolves owner Fosun's profits rise to £1.3 billion

The figure is 26 per cent up on 2020.
Revenue for the Chinese group also rose by 18 per cent to £19.2bn.
The revenue from more than 30 overseas countries and regions where Fosun operates accounted for 42 per cent of the total revenue for the year.
Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, said: "This year, Fosun enters into the 30 years of establishment. After nearly 30 years of development, Fosun has grown into one of the few domestic enterprises that is equipped with global operations, investment capabilities, and accumulated profound technology and innovation capabilities."