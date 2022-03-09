Pub company snaps up Oswestry's Wynnstay Hotel & Spa

Wynnstay Hotel & Spa in Oswestry

RedCat Pub Company has acquired the Wynnstay Hotel & Spa, which builds on its existing estate of over 1,000 hotel rooms.

The hotel will be operated by RedCat’s subsidiary, The Coaching Inn Group, which was acquired last August.

The Coaching Inn Group will now operate 25 historic coaching inns in market towns across the UK, in areas including the Cotswolds, Peak District, Leicestershire, Staffordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Owned by the Woodward family for the last 30 years, the hotel now has 31 bedrooms, a large function suite, a modern gym, full spa and pool, a fine dining restaurant and two bars serving traditional British and continental dishes, all surrounding the historic Crown Bowling Green.

The old coaching house has been converted into a modern gym and spa, while a former grocers has been transformed into the contemporary Wilsons Bar & Restaurant.

RedCat was launched in February 2021 and its strategy is to acquire quality inns, managed and tenanted pubs across the UK. It aims to provide the operational expertise and capital investment pubs need to get back on their feet and accelerate their growth, as the sector recovers from the pandemic.

Kevin Charity, chief executive of The Coaching Inn Group, said: “I’m pleased that our expansion is continuing at pace, following the latest addition of the Wynnstay Hotel & Spa to our estate. RedCat’s support is bearing fruit and we’re working hard to keep our momentum going and expand our estate of historic coaching inns further in the coming months.”

Rooney Anand, executive chairman of RedCat Pub Company, said: “RedCat are delighted to be supporting The Coaching Inn Group as it continues to identify and run high quality pub hotels across the UK. Kevin and his team are doing an excellent job and the RedCat team are working closely with them to help drive their continued growth.”