New deal sees US sales boost for Shropshire-based beauty brand

Heaven Skincare founder Deborah Mitchell

Heaven founder and celebrity facialist Deborah Mitchell has seen growing global demand for her skincare essentials and this major deal will make the complete range more accessible in the US market.

It will also see the launch of a new consumer website this autumn – heavenskincareus.com – as well the professional level products being available at select spas, luxury hotels, cosmetic surgery practices and upscale retail.

Skincareplug founder Margie Adelman said: “We are thrilled to represent Heaven in the US and after only a few months we can see that the demand is scaling up quickly.

"Discerning US consumers will finally have easy access to this most luxurious line that women and men in the UK have been enjoying for decades, including Deborah’s royal and celebrity clientele. If you live in the US and use Heaven, you can call us to order your favourites and learn about new ones; and if you are new to the line, you’re going to be blown away when you try it for the first time.

“Deborah’s legendary ABEETOXIN is an epic advancement in skincare for those who are looking for an effective natural, non-invasive solution to injectables that works along a similar pathway to preserve youthful looking skin and slow down the aging process. The best part is the bees are not harmed in the process of collecting the venom.”

Margie is a long-time veteran in the natural health and beauty industry with more than 30 years of experience in successfully marketing and introducing natural products into the US market. However, it was her daughter and company co-founder Sophia Sanchez who first discovered Heaven.

Sophie said: “When I discovered Heaven Skincare by Deborah Mitchell, I was like, why doesn’t anyone here in the US sell or know about this? That is when I approached my mother and said we have to get this over here.

“I started using Deborah’s products on my clients and the response has been overwhelming – they love how they are gentle yet extremely powerful at the same time. Her ABEETOXIN is as revolutionary today as it was when it first launched in the UK. There is nothing like it out there.

“I have the privilege of working with clients who can afford to use anything they want and yet they keep coming back to me asking for Heaven products because they get results. Perhaps even more importantly, they complement some of the more advanced skincare treatments without causing a reaction.”

As a highly sought-after medical aesthetician who has worked with high profile celebrities, professional athletes and top tier influencers, Sophie is currently the only certified Heaven Bee Sting facialist and educator in the US. She performs this signature facial, along with other advanced skincare treatments, and sells the complete line of Heaven Skincare products at Get Refreshed, the renowned Medical and Aesthetic Institute in Coral Gables, Florida.