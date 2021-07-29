Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire

More views are still being sought from young people on apprenticeships and what information is currently available about them in Shropshire.

The online survey will be live until the end of Saturday and young people can take part by visiting https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/business/ladder-for-shropshire/2021/06/24/ladder-for-shropshire-take-part-in-our-apprenticeships-survey/

The survey will enable us to gather views on which apprenticeships young people are interested in, where they are advertised, how to apply for them, and where to access more information about them.

It comes as part of the Ladder for Shropshire campaign which was relaunched last autumn to encourage businesses across the county to offer more apprenticeships and help get more people on the career ladder.

The views provided in the survey will be very important to help the Ladder for Shropshire understand how it can provide better support for young people, as they make the transition into work.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: "We have had a good amount of responses to the apprenticeship survey so far and would encourage more young people to complete this before Saturday.

"The feedback will benefit young people as we will publish the results along with information to help fill the knowledge gaps in apprenticeships.

“If you are a parent or guardian of a Year 11 or 13 student who has just left school or college this data is vital to fill those gaps, please can you encourage any young person to complete this very short survey.”