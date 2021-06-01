Alex and Charlie Thurstan, centre

The new warehouse and office space is about 4154 sq ft, doubling Different Dog’s facilities and provides the team with much-needed space to accommodate its recent growth in the market.

Different Dog founder Charlie Thurstan set up the business in 2017 to bring together the best of both worlds, the science of dog nutrition and the joys of real hand cooked food. Its expert vet, canine nutritionist and dog behaviourist check and approve every recipe and every ingredient added.

“The new units at Centurion Park were a great option because of their professional look, flexible floor space and close proximity to their key markets. They were recommended to us and we were impressed by Morris Property’s ability to accommodate our requirements," Charlie said.