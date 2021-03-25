Apprentice Carl Evans, left, with Zoom 1hr Delivery co-founder Dave Hamlet

The business, which launched in 2018, has taken on Carl Evans as a digital marketing apprentice.

Carl said: “I wanted to start an apprenticeship because it offers a great chance of gaining a qualification as well as providing working experience at the same time.

“Rather than spending years at university, an apprenticeship offers a fantastic opportunity to start a career in digital marketing. I am looking forward to learning as much as I can about digital marketing as well as all that comes with the job role.

"I’m also looking forward to helping the company achieve its goals and bonding with the team as I get to know them.”

The business started as a local takeaway menu listing service before adding the delivery arm later on.

It has quickly expanded right across Shropshire into bordering counties and into Wales too.

'Exciting'

It experienced exponential growth in 2020 due to Covid and the change of consumer demands.

Founder Kevin Williams said: “At Zoom 1hr, we are on a mission to become the UK’s hyperlocal, last mile delivery service and we are incredibly excited to see our national rollout vision come to life this year.”

Due to this fast growth, the firm had a big recruitment drive at the end of 2020, creating many job opportunities in Shrewsbury which was bucking the trend of last year.

Director Dawn Hamlet approached Amanda Carpenter at the Ladder for Shropshire to discuss the options available in creating opportunities for young people in Shropshire.

Co-founder Dave Hamlet said: “We wanted to give opportunities to young people who might not have access to an exciting new businesses like Zoom 1hr.