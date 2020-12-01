Bridgnorth apprentice in UK awards final

Apprentice Harry Ruffell Hazell

Harry Ruffell Hazell, 20, who is an apprentice at Restoration Company Classic Motor Cars based on Stanmore Business Park in Bridgnorth, is one of just three apprentices to have been put forward for the RAC Young Achiever of the year award.

Managing Director Nigel Woodward, put Harry forward for for the work he has carried out on a 1954 Lancia Aurelia.

Nigel said: “It is no surprise to me that Harry has been shortlisted for this award. His infectious enthusiasm is clear for all to see. Always keen, engaged and not only willing to learn but eager to put in to practice the skills that he is developing.

Harry has been one of CMC’s best recruitment decisions. We are thrilled that the RAC has seen fit to shortlist Harry for such a prestigious award. Harry has a great future ahead of him and we are proud to call him a CMC apprentice.”