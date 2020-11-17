Shropshire business psychologist named in UK’s top 50

Alan Adams

Founder and director of Horizons Consultants, Alan Adams, has been named one of ‘Britain’s Top 50 Business Advisers’ by Enterprise Nation after being selected from hundreds of individuals across the UK for the quality and impact of the advice, guidance and support he provides to business owners.

One of 50 finalists recognised across nine separate categories, Alan is shortlisted in the sales category, and will now go through to a public vote where he’ll have the opportunity to be crowned the UK’s No 1 Adviser.

Members of the public have until midnight on November 18 to cast their vote for their favourite adviser via the Enterprise Nation website. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on November 25.

Alan said: “I’m honoured to work with so many amazing business owners across Shropshire and beyond, supporting them to achieve the success they strive for, and ultimately deserve. Being recognised in this way by Enterprise Nation is something I’m exceptionally proud of.”

The judges were particularly impressed by Alan’s unwavering commitment to helping businesses navigate through the current and ongoing pandemic which saw him extend his provision of advice and guidance to all businesses everywhere, completely free of charge.

“2020 has been a turbulent, challenging, and unpredictable year for all businesses, no matter what sector, size, or shape.” Alan said. “Which is why I took the decision to provide every single business owner out there with the opportunity to access my support on a complimentary, and absolutely no obligation, basis.

“It would be such a privilege to have my commitment to helping businesses further acknowledged and to be crowned Top Adviser in the sales category.”