Ladder apprentice is helping young people

Holly, aged 26, began her apprenticeship in Business Administration Level 3 with Shropshire Council in June and has already been appointed its Leaving Care Ambassador.

Outside of Holly’s work with Shropshire Council, she has been studying for her foundation degree in counselling at Staffordshire University’s London Road campus in Shrewsbury since 2017.

She said she would recommend other young people to take up apprenticeships and said that the Ladder for Shropshire was doing some great work in encouraging more to take up apprenticeships such as were offered through the council’s training programme,

Holly, hopes to carry on working for the council when she completes her apprenticeship at the end of next year.

Holly Davies

“I was proud to be chosen for the ambassador role. A lot of people applied for it.

“I think the council is really making a difference through its leaving care work with projects that young people can gain independent skills from and enjoy doing. My role involves collecting opinions from young people to give to managers.”

“When those in care reach 18 they start to move on to independent living and providing them with support is very important,” she added.