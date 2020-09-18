Pave Aways wins £8.4m contract for new Shrewsbury school facilities

The new facility in Featherbed Lane will allow Sundorne Infant School and Nursery to move from its existing home on Corndon Crescent and relocate on to the same site as Harlescott Junior School, enabling the Haughmond Federation to consolidate its infant and junior provision on a single site.

The new provision will include a nursery setting, two nursery classrooms, four reception classrooms, eight classrooms for Key Stage 1, four classrooms for Key Stage 2, a pupil support hub, hall, kitchen, offices and meeting rooms.

Knockin-based Pave Aways says it will use innovative design and building methods to create a carbon neutral building to support Shropshire Council’s ambition to reduce its emissions to zero by 2030.

Public consultation will start next week and building work, subject to planning permission, is expected to start in early 2021.

Investment

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We’re investing in the provision of additional primary school places in north Shrewsbury and we’re pleased with the appointment of Pave Aways, following a competitive tender process, to deliver this very important and exciting capital project for the children and communities of Sundorne and Harlescott.”

Steph Peters, executive head of the Haughmond Federation, said: “We are very excited about the upcoming development and believe it will have great benefit for the community. The two schools already work very closely together and really welcome this next step. We look forward to working with Shropshire Council and Pave Aways.”

Steven Owen, managing director of Pave Aways, said: “This is a flagship project for Shropshire Council and we will work closely with the local authority, Shropshire Council’s Property Services Group, school leaders, staff, parents and pupils to deliver the vision of a carbon neutral building that is future fit.

Advertising

“As a local business with employees and a supply chain rooted in the county, this contract will provide a substantial economic boost for Shropshire along with valuable training and work experience opportunities.

"Several of our team, including our commercial director, attended the junior school so it is a project very close to our hearts.”

Pave Aways is working with specialist educational architect MHA Architects, which has been designing educational spaces for more than 45 years, on the design and build contract.

Director, Andrew Callicott, added: “We are excited about the transformation of the existing school.

"This new development will provide high quality learning and teaching spaces which is aligned with the Government’s pledge to help create modern school environments.

"The new facilities will provide an excellent basis to help improve the overall learning experience for pupils and staff in north Shrewsbury.”