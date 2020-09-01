Advertising
Do you feel safe going back into the workplace? Take our Back to Work survey
Pupils are returning to schools across the country and the government is keen to see workers who have been working at home return to offices and workplaces.
Do you support the move? Should workers be ordered to return or should they decide for themselves?
Take part in our Back to Work survey and let us know how you feel, as well as your thoughts about the economy and who is best to guide us through the next phase of the coronavirus crisis.
Log on to add your thoughts in the comment box below.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment