Pub near Ironbridge devastated by flooding prepares to reopen after six-month revamp

The Boat Inn based in Jackfield could barely be seen when it became submerged underwater in February and has since undergone a complete refurbishment to future-proof against flooding in the area.

The new work aims to help the pub to prepare for floods, with all the important elements, such as the wood panelled bar and wooden doors being removable.

In the event of a flood the licensees can now remove all damageable items to a safer place, leaving only the more resilient and faster-drying concrete and brick open to the elements.

The new look Boat Inn

Owned by Admiral Taverns, the venue on Ferry Road has also had an internal and external refurbishment.

Licensee Jenny Cambridge said: "I am so amazed at the transformation of the pub, thinking back to what it used to look like and comparing it to now.

The new look Boat Inn

"We were determined to maintain the Boat Inn’s history which we and the local community are really proud of and the new design shows this off even more with every wall telling an important story.

"We have kept the traditional features, whilst ensuring we are more resilient to flooding, which is so important to our trade and the local residents.

The Boat Inn based in Jackfield near Ironbridge became submerged earlier this year

"I would like to thank all my community who have been so supportive throughout the recent months, as well as Admiral Taverns for making this opportunity possible.

"Please ensure you book with us ahead of a visit to avoid any disappointment, as we are expected to be very busy."

The new look Boat Inn

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the pub has also been adapted to follow strict health and safety guidelines, including table service, social distancing, one-way systems, hand sanitising stations.

The pub, which is fully booked for its opening on August 28, is advising visitors to book ahead on 01952885777.