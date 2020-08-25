Woman launches beauty business

After facing redundancy from her previous job due the Covid-19 pandemic like many others, Harriet Vance has formed her own company and created Hattie’s Beauty Pods in the grounds of the Coach House at Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury.

Harriet, aged 24, has trained and worked as a beauty technician in the county for over five years and has now adapted two matching pavilion pods in lovely countryside surroundings to form a dedicated beauty centre offering a wide range of services.

Each pod will provide bespoke facilities for tanning, eye work, nails, waxing and massage treatments. Harriet said: “Even in these very difficult times it is very exciting to be starting my very own business and I already have a healthy list of regular clients.

“I have invested in specialist equipment for all kinds of therapies and beauty treatments and am just putting the finishing touches to the pods, so I am really looking forward to building up my own business.”