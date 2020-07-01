Bridgnorth seafood restaurant closes for new venture

The latest change for Bridgnorth has seen a popular seafood restaurant cease trading on the award-winning High Street to focus on a new venture.

Fish Bridgnorth announced it would not be reopening its doors to the public, with owners instead focusing on a new venture in Baileys Wine Bar.

The new business, The Royle, will focus on making deliveries of fresh fish and seafood every week.

In an online post, owners said: "To all of our amazing customers over the past five years, we would like to let you know that we have made the decision to finish trading at 54 High Street.

"We feel we would like to take a lot of our best bits, including Chowder to The Royle and offer deliveries for fresh fish and seafood weekly/fortnightly.

"We just don't think things will be the same for some time and we want to leave Fish on a high.

"We feel really positive for the future though and look forward to seeing you all again on the other side."

Fish comes as the latest business to adapt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising

Giovanni's Ice Cream Parlour and Cafe will remain as just the former, with owner Sam Amery closing her tearoom as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Sam said due to the size of the premises, social distancing would not be viable, and she and her daughter Izzy will instead focus on the ice cream parlour.

The pair hope to reopen the tearoom as a new business in the future.