Growth leads to relocation for Shrewsbury manufacturer

Shyre Ltd, which began trading in 2013, has taken on a 8500 sq ft unit at Morris Property’s Centurion Park.

It is the only company in the world offering a turn-key photochromic coating system to lens factories and labs who in turn, produce glasses. It exports its specialist machines to niche companies around the globe.

Following substantial growth in both staffing and turnout, Lee Gough, co-founder of the business, made the decision to upgrade and take on the new unit. It is one of 24 new units built as part of a £3.5 million redevelopment scheme.

Mr Gough said: “2019 was a significant year for us and in order to maintain the upward trend, we needed to upscale production and invest in additional equipment. The units at Centurion are a unique offering and we have ample room to continue growing for years to come.

“The current challenges affecting businesses around the world certainly weren’t expected but we’re determined to continue thriving this year. While adaptions have been essential, we’ve retained a full complement of staff in the workshop, in the field and at home. The extra space at Centurion will certainly help as we emerge from lockdown and drive forward with our expansion plans.”

The business has taken the unit on a 15-year lease. Only eight of the new units remain available at Centurion Park with work completed in early January this year.

Letting agent Toby Shaw, at Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “New-build industrial units provide flexibility with plenty of room to adapt according to requirements. The units at Centurion appeal to a range of businesses with flexible leasing and affordable quality.”

Liz Lowe, head of estates at Morris Property, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Shyre to Centurion Park and were able to meet their specific requirements with a fully bespoke fitout, in order for operations to continue. Shyre joins a diverse range of businesses based at Centurion which only strengthens its appeal as an ideal location."

Morris Property has owned and managed Centurion Park on Kendal Road since 2002. It demolished several older buildings to make way for the new development. The site’s diverse mix of businesses includes trade counters, industrial and storage units.