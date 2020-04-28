Menu

Specially designed shirts on sale to help girls' football teams

By Lisa O'Brien | Business | Published:

Football fans in Shropshire can show their support for girls in the sport by buying a specially designed football shirt.

The football shirt

Womens Football Supporters promotes girls and women's football across social media and also on a podcast.

Solihull company Miskits approached the group about designing a football shirt to show support for female football and it is on sale until Thursday.

Profits will be used to help girls' football teams.

The shirt is being sold for £19.99.

Visit www.miskits.co.uk

