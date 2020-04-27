Joule’s Brewery offers support to pubs

Joule’s Brewery, which is based in Market Drayton and has pubs across the region, said it will be preparing its re-opening plan with its 42 franchisees over the next few weeks.

The relaunch plan includes that every pub has a promised period of rent concession.

John Auld, operations director at Joule's, said: "As locations and opportunities are all varied our plans will be pub by pub.

"We must start our planning by recognising that we will be re-opening in a different world – so we will have to respond to that.

"Each plan will be flexible and will be adjusted as we gain insight into how trade materialises. We intend to go step by step and be highly responsive.

"Our franchisees are very engaged; we have solid relationships and trust, making us highly adaptable as a business.''