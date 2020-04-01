Menu

Advertising

Get a free qualification if you are furloughed

By James Pugh | Business | Published: | Last Updated:

Anybody who is put on ‘furlough’ by their employer under the Government’s coronavirus jobs retention scheme can still undertake training that leads to a recognised qualification.

Employees of any age can learn new skills or get a recognised qualification for current skills and the range of training is vast – over 200 training schemes covering topics such as digital marketing, IT infrastructure, leadership, logistics, customer service and business administration. All are approved and recognised training schemes run by expert specialist providers and all are completely online.

Imogen Pearson, head of ApprenticeLink, which is run by Telford-based ResourceBank, said: “It’s a terrible situation that the country is facing but this could be one positive factor to come out of the crisis. Furloughed employees can undertake training and obtain qualifications from their home.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to upskill all of their people and to give them a positive role during furlough. They can be learning and developing their skills in order to be even more effective when they return to the business at the end of the crisis.”

It’s not just furloughed employees that can take advantage of the free training provided through a £13 million initiative from the West Midlands Combined Authority. Employees still working can also start training schemes now for free.

Imogen added: “We encourage employers to move quickly as the funding is limited and we expect most employers to take advantage of this initiative for their furloughed employees.”

Call Imogen and the team at ApprenticeLink, which is an approved provider partner to the West Midlands Combined Authority, on 01952 281935.

Business News
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News