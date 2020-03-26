Müller launches major recruitment drive

This follows strong consumer demand for dairy products like fresh milk, yogurts and butter.

To meet recent demand, Müller has significantly raised its total output but with demand expected to remain high, and some workers absent due to self isolation, the business is now looking for up to 300 additional colleagues to play a key role in manufacturing and delivering a range of essential dairy items.

There are vacancies nationwide, ranging from delivery drivers and dairy technicians to factory operators, packaging operatives and garage mechanics.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford, and confirmed "a lot" of the new jobs would be created at these sites.

Bergen Merey, CEO at Müller Yogurt & Desserts, said: “Dairy is the cornerstone of Britain’s food industry, so our products and supply chain have a major role to play in helping to feed the nation. This is no longer simply a duty, this is now an obligation.

“We’re part of an entrepreneurial, progressive and vibrant family-run business, and people are crucial to our success. Our message is simple, if you’re available and have the necessary skills and qualifications, then we’d love to hear from you.”

Jon Jenkins, CEO at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “Milk is found in 96 per cent of Britain’s fridges and at this time of national crisis, ensuring the nutritional benefits of fresh milk are available to every household in the UK is galvanizing our whole business. If you are currently out of work temporarily or permanently, we would love to talk to you about a role at Müller.”

Milk & More, the country’s largest milk and grocery doorstep deliver service, is also looking to recruit 100 milkmen and women following a record 25,000 new customers in the past week.

It is looking for new recruits to deliver essential food and household items, including eggs, bread, cheese, organic fruit and vegetables, as well as milk in reusable glass bottles.