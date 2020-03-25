Menu

'Support the self-employed', says Shropshire MP

By Mark Andrews | Telford | Business | Published:

A Shropshire MP has called for rapid support to be made available to self-employed and freelance workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said there were 6,500 self-employed people in his constituency, many in immediate need.

He called on the Government to make a statement as soon as possible outlining what support would be available to them.

While the Government has announced a comprehensive package of support for companies and workers affected by the outbreak, there has so far been no explanation of what support will be available to the self-employeed.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House of Commons, said he believed a statement from the Government was coming very soon.

"I think the information will be forthcoming," he says.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews
@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

