Five jobs go as Oswestry event company closes

AMRL Limited, which traded as House of Party for five years, was run by Andy and Rebecca Hall who said the online side of the business has struggled in recent times.

Based on the Artillery Business Park in Park Hall, the company employed 23 people at its height and shipped orders around the world.

The owners said: "It is with a very heavy heart that House of Party will close. Unfortunately, the online side of the business has struggled for some time, and as much as the balloon and event side has bloomed we were unable to sustain the business in its current form.

"The difficulties faced by AMRL Limited were due in main to the impact of Amazon Shipping not collecting 300 parcels last February which caused a downgrade to our Amazon account. The financial implications of this were substantial.

"We want to thank all our amazing staff and customers. We would also like to add thanks to Evans Enterprises who have supported the business as a landlord over our years of trading."

The couple said they will be launching a new balloon and event company in the near future.

"The new business will be called Elevation and will employ three staff. It will be located in Oswestry but the location is unknown at this time as we are currently investigating retail premises," they added.