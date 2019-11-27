Pub chain Marston's sinks to a loss

The group, which has pubs across the West Midlands, reported a pre-tax loss of £20 million for the 12 months to September 28 2019 after making a profit of £54.3 million in the prior year.

However, its revenue rose from £1.14 billion to £1.17 billion over the same period.

Marston’s noted the impairment of underperforming properties during the year, which resulted in a £43.4 million charge.

Last month it also warned that annual profits would be lower than expected as an increase in spending on drinks was offset by a poor performance on food.

But it said it was ahead of schedule in its plan to cut £200 million from its debt pile in 2020-2023.

The group said trading was "on track" for the initial weeks of the current year and it is "well prepared" for the festive season.

CEO Ralph Findlay said: “We are making good progress with our debt reduction plans and are ahead of schedule in meeting the accelerated £70 million of disposal proceeds which we are targeting in the current year.

“We continue to benefit from Marston’s balanced business model and our Taverns wet-led community pubs and brewing businesses have both once again outperformed the market, building on an outstanding year last year. We are employing a renewed focus on the proposition in our food-led pubs and remain well placed to benefit from reduced supply in this market segment, of which there is beginning to be some evidence.

“Our principal focus remains to reduce our net debt by £200 million by 2023 – or earlier – and the measures we are taking now will result in a high quality business which is cash generative after dividends and capital expenditure. Trading is on track for the initial weeks of the current year and we are well prepared for the all-important Christmas and new year period.”

During the year the company opened eight new-build pub-restaurants, 15 wet-led pubs and two lodges.

The results come after Marston's completed the sale of 137 pubs to Admiral Taverns for £44.9 million.

It also signed a new long-term trade deal with US-based Shipyard Brewing Co earlier this month.