Opening date announced for Telford's new River Island store

It will open a day after the new H&M store, at the new Telford Centre Fashion Quarter.

Shopping centre bosses say the new stores will offer an increased range of fashion for women, men and children.

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Centre, said: “The new larger H&M and River Island stores plus the new Next and New Look stores offer customers a wider variety of fashion which has always been a key focus of the £55m redevelopment and expansion programme.

"The customer feedback we have had has been extremely positive and we look forward to more openings coming soon.”

To celebrate the new openings, customers have the opportunity to win a £250 shopping spree at the new stores, plus one-to-one professional advice from a personal stylist.

On November 8, H&M will be offering the first 200 customers in the queue an exclusive goodie bag, and all customers who join the queue before 11am on the launch day will receive a 25 per cent discount wristband to redeem against their entire purchase that day.

The stores join the recent line up of new openings at Telford Centre including New Look and Next, with further openings planned before Christmas, including Superdry.

To enter the competition visit telfordcentre.com/whats-on/competitions