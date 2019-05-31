More than 1,000 against Telford pub plans

The Grade Two listed Beacon Hotel, in Ironbridge Road, Madeley, could be turned into a supermarket and apartments under the proposals.

But the petition, started by Joanne Chattell, calls for the plans to be overturned by Telford & Wrekin Council.

She said the plans would impact on nearby businesses, and that increased traffic in the area could cause safety concerns as families try to get to nearby schools.

The Caldecotte Group, which is putting together the plans on behalf of owners Basin Topco, said the plans would turn a disused building into something convenient for local people.

To view the petition visit bit.ly/2MbTo37