Bridgnorth-based MCMT continuing to bridge the skills gap

Bridgnorth-based Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology (MCMT) is undergoing a major recruitment exercise, with another 30 places up for immediate starts and then another 100 planned for the next 12 months.

Hundreds of people descended on the MCMT’s 36,000 sq ft facility yesterday as part of its one-year birthday celebrations.

They were given the chance to explore over £4 million of new technology, including the latest robotics, metrology, CNC machines and 3D printing.

They also had the chance to meet some of the first cohort of apprentices, whilst expert trainers were on hand to explain why apprenticeships aren’t just for young people.

Matthew Snelson, managing director of the MCMT, said: "We've had a huge year – going from nothing to big in the 12 month period.

"We've hit our output targets. As with any start-up businesses, it is hard such as managing cash flow."

The facility is training over 60 apprentices who are studying towards their mechatronics, machining, tool making, welding and production operative apprenticeships.

Mr Snelson said: "The guys in the first cohort who have joined us from day one, they make us proud. They have grown in their confidence and some of them had never used a piece of technical equipment before. For their employers they are a huge asset. They become part of our sales team. They are the best people to go out and promote what we are doing here.

Advertising

“This is just the start and we are now undergoing a major recruitment exercise.

“Embarking on an apprenticeship could be worth as much as £100,000 when you consider the wages you earn whilst learning and the money you save on University fees. A pretty powerful argument.

"The big message from us is the call to arms to employers, schools and parents. We have created a fantastic facility for the region, we need to fill it.

"The opportunities are there. We have employers who want to take on apprenticeships. We want to show learners this is a valuable route through and we need to convince micro-businesses that investing in their workforce and skills is the same as investing in a new piece of equipment."

Advertising

The MCMT is an employer-led consortium of Classic Motor Cars, Grainger & Worrall, Salop Design & Engineering and In-Comm Training.

It operates two state-of-the-art facilities in Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury and was set-up to help bridge the skills and competency gaps found in local industry, providing apprentices and thousands of upskilling opportunities between now and 2020.

Mr Snelson added: "If you go on their internal recruitment boards you will see 20-25 jobs being advertised by companies at the moment which are not being filled. There is a huge demand. What we are offering is the access into high-value careers. All our tutors are industry experienced. They all have experience of making components which is being passed down to our trainees."