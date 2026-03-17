The beach destinations around the UK that will be overrun with tourists with Easter - and where to go instead

Easter sits firmly at one of the busiest points in the British holiday calendar for day trips and short coastal breaks.

Mark Hutchins, founder of Beach Stays, says that the same handful of coastal hotspots attract the bulk of Easter visitors year after year.

And this leaves quieter stretches of coastline almost entirely overlooked.

Mr Hutchins said: "Blackpool, Scarborough, Brighton: the same resorts take the hit every single year. Car parks fill before mid-morning, roads back up for miles, and what should be a relaxing break becomes an exercise in frustration.

"People gravitate to the names they know while genuinely beautiful alternatives sit half-empty just a short distance away".

Listed below are the resorts most likely to be under significant pressure this Easter, each popular for good reason, but all prone to feeling very full indeed once the Bank Holiday weekend gets underway.

Blackpool in Lancashire

Blackpool is the busiest seaside resort in England by some distance, attracting 21.5 million visitors in 2023, a six percent increase on the previous year, and supporting more than 23,000 tourism jobs.

According to VisitBritain's 2024 Domestic Tourism data, Blackpool and Scarborough consistently rank among the top five English towns specifically for holiday visits.

The Pleasure Beach, the Golden Mile and the famous illuminations give visitors every reason to come, but on Easter weekend can get very busy. Mr Hutchins says: "If you are driving to Blackpool on Easter Saturday, you are joining an enormous number of people with the exact same idea.

"The car parks fill before mid-morning and the experience suffers".

A crowded Blackpool beach

Scarborough in North Yorkshire

Scarborough shares that top-five ranking with Blackpool, recording approximately 600,000 overnight stays annually.

Its twin bays, clifftop castle and traditional seaside character make it enduringly popular, but that popularity comes at a price over Bank Holidays, when roads and car parks can be gridlocked well before mid-morning.

Hutchins notes that the congestion is not a new problem: "People have been making the same journey to the same places for decades. The infrastructure simply was not built for the volumes it now sees at Easter."

A family gather on the beach in Scarborough, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove in East Sussex

Brighton and Hove was identified by VisitBritain as one of the top trending UK destinations for both 2024 and 2025, and is frequently cited as the UK's favourite coastal city.

Its combination of beach, independent shops and excellent rail connections from London means it draws visitors year-round, but Easter and summer weekends bring a particular intensity to the seafront and the Lanes that can make the town feel overwhelmed.

Sea Front at Brighton. Artist (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Bournemouth in Dorset

Bournemouth consistently ranks among the top coastal towns for both visitor volume and overnight stays. Its seven miles of sandy beach, beach huts and clifftop gardens make it a natural draw for families throughout the season.

Accommodation in and around the town books up quickly for school holidays, and those leaving it to the last minute will find the best options long gone.

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine as they sunbathe and play in the sea on Boscombe beach in Bournemouth. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Southend-on-Sea in Essex

Southend-on-Sea is London's closest seaside town and a consistent draw for capital day-trippers throughout the year. At Easter, with families across the South East looking for a quick coastal fix, the town and its world-famous pier can feel very full very quickly.

It remains one of the most accessible seaside destinations in the country, which is precisely what makes it so busy.

Hutchins advises those looking to escape to the seaside this Easter to simply to be more deliberate about where you go, and to book before the options run out.

People relax on the beach and in the water in Southend-on-Sea. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Each of the UK's busiest resorts has a quieter, equally appealing neighbour within easy reach.

Listed below are the alternative and quieter beach destinations around the UK.