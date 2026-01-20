‘We live by massive Birmingham HS2 viaduct - it looms over our homes like Godzilla’

Residents living near a gigantic HS2 bridge in Birmingham have spoken of their "daily hell" at being forced to live in the shadow of the 150m (492ft) structure which towers above their homes.

The Bellingham Bridge - named after the Real Madrid and England star Jude - will be one of the tallest HS2 bridges once it is completed near the city centre. The huge viaduct is already starting to dominate the skyline in the footballer's home city - leaving some locals complaining it's "like having the Forth Bridge plonked in your garden".

Residents in flats nearby say their lives have been ruined by the huge "Godzilla-like" structure which looms over their properties and makes them feel as if they are "living on a building site". They also claim the "eyesore" blocks out their sunlight and fear noisy high speed trains thundering by will make life unbearable once the controversial rail line is finished. Others say the traffic and parking situation has become a daily nightmare in the Duddeston area and believe the issue will only get worse.

The Bellingham Bridge, one of the tallest HS2 bridges, near residential flats in Birmingham.

However, HS2 say the new bridge will 'create a new icon on the city’s skyline' and 'celebrate the area’s industrial heritage'.

One local resident, Julian Paul, 39, said: "The HS2 works have become a daily hell for people around here. The bridge just looms over our homes like a metal Godzilla. It's absolutely enormous. It has blocked out our sunlight and we're basically living in a building site. Once the work has finished I'm concerned about noisy trains going past, they are going to shake our homes as they are so close. I just don't understand why the bridge needs to be so big, it's just so imposing and doesn't even look that good."

Another, who only gave her first name Raheema, 25, said: "It's a bit embarrassing, I don't like telling people I live here. When I take photos for social media I have to use ChatGPT to add a nice skyline background because the view is so bad.

“It's just all the disruption it is bringing and it makes the parking situation a nightmare. We can't park up outside our own home as the HS2 workers and students take all the spaces

"When I look out of my window all I can see are buildings and cranes, it's a mess.

"The traffic is also terrible, over Christmas it took me two hours to get into Birmingham, which is usually a 10 minute drive. If it is this bad now, goodness knows what it's going to be like once it has fully opened."

Another local, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's an eyesore and like having the Forth Bridge plonked in your back garden.

“I'm a Villa fan too so I don't really want a bridge named after a former Birmingham City player towering above my house. The noise and disruption is bad enough and even when it's finished we're going to be stuck with that massive bridge looming over us."

The bridge - also known as the Curzon 2 bridge - will also feature a 25-metre-high curved truss which will form part of the section of viaduct leading to Birmingham’s flagship Curzon Street Station.

Local worker James Williams.

Office worker James Williams, who works near Curzon Street, said: "My office overlooks where the new station will be. I've seen the whole landscape change dramatically in the last ten years. I used to live in Kent and I can remember all the upheaval the Eurostar caused and it reminds me of that."

Birmingham resident Parvaiz Rehman said: "I've lived here for 30 years and I think HS2 is a total waste of time and money. It's not a good view at all that we have to put up with. It's a real eyesore."

Local resident Parvaiz Rahman.

Work first began in Autumn 2023 and it is the tallest structure in the one-mile stretch of connected viaducts being built through the city. The 150-metre-long deck is being assembled on top of the seven piers of the adjacent Curzon 1 viaduct, with around 130 individual parts lifted by crane. The entire deck and truss structure, which weighs over 4,000 tonnes, will then be slid 190 metres into place onto the Curzon 2 piers using a jacking system.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “HS2 is already driving investment and creating new jobs in Birmingham, with a recent study predicting £10bn of benefits to the West Midlands economy over ten years, including the creation of around 30,000 jobs.

"We are working hard to reduce disruption during construction and unlike the existing railways, HS2 will be built to modern standards with noise barriers to minimise disturbance for people living close by.”

The design for the Curzon Street approaches section has been developed by a Design Joint Venture of Mott MacDonald and Systra and architects Weston Williamson + Partners.

Nicholas Robertshaw, design project director at Mott MacDonald SYSTRA Design Joint Venture said previously: “The Curzon 2 viaduct will be become an iconic part of Birmingham’s skyline referencing the city’s industrial heritage."