'Five vehicle' crash closes Kidderminster to Bridgnorth road
A four-vehicle crash between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth led to rush hour delays and closed the road.
The incident on the A442 near Coton Lane in Alveley, near Bridgnorth saw the road closed in both directions on Wednesday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about the incident at around 5.10pm.
Three fire engines were despatched to the scene.
A spokesperson added that incident was a "five-vehicle road traffic collision".
West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.