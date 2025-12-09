Boats and fairground rides found abandoned on UK roads as West Midlands motorways rank among 'highest for obstructions'

Between 1 January and 30 September, National Highways teams collected more than 49,000 items from motorways and major A roads across the country.

Some of the more unusual finds included an abandoned boat on the A42 near Measham, Leicestershire, and a fairground ride spotted on the M180 near Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

A fairground ride found abandoned

Boat found abandoned at the side of the road

Large obstructions often force officers to close lanes or entire carriageways, causing delays and posing serious safety risks to drivers.