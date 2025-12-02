‘Health risk’: Aldi urges customers to return Christmas chocolate treat due to contamination concerns

Aldi has issued an urgent recall for one of its Christmas chocolate treats due to an allergy risk.

The supermarket has pulled a batch of its Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks after discovering the product may contain peanuts.

Peanuts are not listed on the label, which poses a danger to anyone with a nut allergy.

The recall covers all 90g bags with the batch code 4061463276865.

Every item with that code is affected, regardless of its best before date.

The Food Standards Agency said the presence of peanuts makes the product unsafe for people with peanut allergies.

The FSA added that Aldi has been told to alert allergy support groups so their members are aware of the recall.

Aldi has also issued point of sale notices in stores. Customers with a peanut allergy are urged not to eat the product and to return it to their nearest Aldi for a full refund.

More information is available at help.aldi.co.uk or by calling Aldi customer services on 0800 042 0800.