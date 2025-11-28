Black Friday deal - Join Shropshire Star Plus for just £1 a month in our best ever offer

Subscribe today for just £1 a month

We think £1 a month is unbelievable value. And by joining Plus you are also supporting local journalism.

By subscribing you are helping us to maintain our ability to cover big events in Shropshire and Mid Wales; to hold decision makers to account; to reveal big planning or transport plans; to sit in court when other media are not present; to bring you the very best coverage of our local football teams.

We never take your custom for granted and we work hard to give you value for money.

We will continue to strive to provide you the very best coverage online and would love for you to join the growing number signing up for Shropshire Star Plus.

Mark Drew, Editor

​



What’s Included in the Black Friday offer?

With your subscription, you’ll enjoy:

Unlimited access to all digital articles

Premium articles and exclusive subscriber-only content

A cleaner ad-free site, with a more immersive reading experience

A daily Plus newsletter delivered to your email, with an editor's message

All this for just £1 a month for 12 months - the lowest price we’ve offered all year.*

But you’ll need to act fast. This offer will only be live for a limited time only, ending on Monday 1 December 2025. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so don’t miss your chance to lock in a full year of quality journalism at an unbeatable price.

Don’t delay, subscribe to Express & Star Plus today and claim your special Black Friday discount by clicking here.

*Billed as £12 annually. Subscription renews at the standard value package annual rate thereafter.