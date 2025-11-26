Former BNP leader Nick Griffin in court accused of ‘stirring up racial hatred’

Nick Griffin, 66, shared a cartoon on social media in 2021 that was “threatening, abusive or insulting”, it is alleged.

The ex-Member of the European Parliament is being privately prosecuted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

The cartoon showed a giant spider with a star of David on its head, the CAA said.

Nick Griffin

It is one of several cases recently brought to court by the group.

Donal Lawler, for the CAA, said the cartoon was posted on Griffin’s X account – then called Twitter – when he was a “high profile individual” with tens of thousands of followers.

The former BNP leader faces two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

Griffin, of Welshpool, Mid Wales, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday via video link and did not indicate any pleas.

He was released on unconditional bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on December 22.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told him: “If convicted, the powers of this court would be insufficient.

“I therefore formally send your cases to Southwark.”