Scene of incident in Shrewsbury after pensioner hit by car near Morrisons
A major Shrewsbury road was closed off by police following after a pensioner was run down by a vehicle near Morrisons.
Officers taped off a section of Whitchurch Road, from the Heathgates Pub towards Morrisons, earlier this afternoon - Saturday, November 22.
The pedestrian steps from the supermarket car park onto Whitchurch Road were also taped off.
It is understood that the emergency services, including a number of ambulance crews and an air ambulance, were called to the scene before 1pm.
The route remained closed to vehicles as of 3.40pm, but the cordon was lifted for pedestrians at around 4pm