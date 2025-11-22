Scene of incident in Shrewsbury after pensioner hit by car near Morrisons

Officers taped off a section of Whitchurch Road, from the Heathgates Pub towards Morrisons, earlier this afternoon - Saturday, November 22.

The pedestrian steps from the supermarket car park onto Whitchurch Road were also taped off.

It is understood that the emergency services, including a number of ambulance crews and an air ambulance, were called to the scene before 1pm.

Police cordon in place on a road in Shrewsbury following an incident

The route remained closed to vehicles as of 3.40pm, but the cordon was lifted for pedestrians at around 4pm