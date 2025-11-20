Launching on Wednesday November 26, the new menu features a line-up of Grinch-themed items, as well as exciting new additions and returning classics.

Inspired by the Christmas favourite, The Grinch Meal will include the brand-new Grinched McShaker Fries, a pair of limited edition Mismatched Grinch Socks.

McDonald’s Christmas 2025 range unveiled - including Grinch themed items | McDonald's UK

The Grinch McShaker Fries put a gherkin-flavoured twist on the classic fries, while the Frozen Grinch Lemonade has a Grinch-green melon swirl.

The Grumble Pie features apple, cranberry and custard.

The meal is available as a Big Mac, 9 Chicken McNuggets or a McPlant meal, with a drink.

Other Grinch-inspired items include the Grumble Pie and the Frozen Grinch Lemonade. A Grinch design features on the packaging.

New additions to the festive menu include The Cheesy Chicken Stack, Mischief McFlurry, Chocolate Brownie McFlurry, Coconut Latte and Coconut Hot Chocolate.

The Cheesy Chicken Stack features 100% chicken breast in a crispy coating, layered with plenty of cheese, lettuce and Chipotle Salsa.

The Mischief McFlurry is a brand-new soft dairy ice cream with festive Smarties, Christmas trees and strawberry sauce.

Returning fan favourites include The Big Tasty, Double Big Tasty and Cheese Melt Dippers.

McDonald’s 2025 Festive Menu arrives nationwide on Wednesday November 26, and will be available for six weeks only.

If you want to read more about McDonald’s, you can read why McDonald’s is my favourite place for burgers here.