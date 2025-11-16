The two-car collision happened in Gains Park Way, Bicton Heath yesterday evening.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 6.11pm on Saturday, November 15, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving two cars.

“One person extricated from one vehicle and conveyed to hospital, crews used Holmatro (cutting equipment) and small gear and both vehicles were made electrically safe.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.