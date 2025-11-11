Watch: West Midlands Armistice Day parade and wreaths being laid at war memorial

The West Midlands market town of Bedworth, Warwickshire, marks Armistice Day at the exact hour, day and month each year. It is now the largest and most famous Armistice Day Parade in Britain.

The service is held at the War Memorial in Bedworth’s Coventry Road Cemetery in the presence of the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire representing H.M.The King, the Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth, invited dignitaries and guests, the citizens of Bedworth and the surrounding towns, and supporters from all over the country who travel to be there on the day.

The parade marches through Bedworth town centre before forming up in the Cemetery for the Armistice service.