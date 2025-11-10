Kai Sainz-Stafford, aged 24, is accused of murdering Sam Siviter, 35, when he went to see the young Shrewsbury dad’s ex Hannah Cottrell for late-night “fun”.

Stafford Crown Court was earlier told that Sainz-Stafford handed himself in to police after learning Mr Siviter had died on Friday, May 2 this year after the incident at Ms Cottrell’s home in Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

He had been to meet Ms Cottrell “to have some fun” at around 11.15pm.

Sam Siviter

Transcripts of Sainz-Stafford’s first interview with the police were read to the jury.

He said: “I got there and she’s there with an old woman, quite elderly. She was massively drunk. Hannah was drunk but not really bad.

“We were just sat on the sofa. I think she maybe ordered an alcohol delivery.

“She started talking about her ex and how he used to beat her. She said he lived opposite and he might be coming.

“I thought ‘why have you asked me round?’

“I asked her ‘can you get me a taxi back home?’ I felt like I’d been set up.

“The back door started knocking. I knew it must have been her ex.

“She told me to run upstairs. I said ‘no, I’ve done nothing wrong, it’ll make me look guilty’.

“He was a big, massive lad. I was a bit terrified to be honest.”

He added: “I wanted to get out of the house. He was coming in one way or another.

I think the elderly lady went to let him in [through the front].”