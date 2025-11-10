Rehabilitation company near Bridgnorth leads the way in offering alternative to short-term prison sentences

Willowdene Rehabilitation, based in Chorley near Bridgnorth, supports women from across the West Mercia Police force area who have experienced cycles of abuse, exploitation, offending, and substance misuse.

Through its Out of Court Resolution (OOCR) service and residential alternative to custody programmes, Willowdene offers women a chance to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities, rather than serving short prison sentences.

In 2014, 78 women in West Mercia received custodial sentences of less than six months. By 2024, that number had fallen to just 35 - a reduction of more than 50 per cent.

The service is backed by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion who said short prison sentences often fail to deliver "meaningful rehabilitation", with many women released before accessing structured support or interventions.

Mr Campion said community-based resolutions, such as those provided by Willowdene Rehabilitation, are more effective, cost-efficient, and better aligned with long-term rehabilitation goals.

Matt Home, CEO at Willowdene, said: "Willowdene's approach represents our commitment to breaking cycles of offending and offering women genuine opportunities for transformation.

"We believe that custody should not be the focus and by addressing the root causes of offending behaviour in a timely, supportive, therapeutic environment, we're helping women rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities."

PCC John Campion added: "I’m proud to support Matt and his team, whose work continues to transform the lives of women who are better served through support in the community rather than short-term prison sentences.

"This isn’t about removing accountability when crimes are committed. It’s about recognising that for many women - often facing lifelong trauma and caught in cycles of offending - meaningful, trauma-informed support will help them to take a different path.

"By working with communities and partners, as promised in my Safer Communities Plan, a more evidence-based approach can be applied to deliver better interventions that support all vulnerable people."

However, Mr Campion said the funding picture for the OOCR service remains uncertain, as the Ministry of Justice has yet to confirm whether financial support will continue.

Superintendent Brian Gibbs, from West Mercia Police, said: "Out of Court Resolutions are used as a timely and positive outcome for victims.

"They are an opportunity to support, educate and divert offenders away from crime and provide tools, training and the knowledge to prevent future offences.

"Commissioned services such as Willowdene, demonstrate the value of such an approach and support the underlying causes and vulnerabilities."